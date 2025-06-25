Communication Specialist College Doncaster seeks new Chair of Governors to help shape the future of inclusive education

Communication Specialist College Doncaster, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, is inviting applications for the role of Chair of the College Board of Governors.

This opportunity comes at a pivotal time for the specialist FE college, which recently celebrated a 'Good' overall Ofsted rating and continues to build on its reputation for excellence in supporting students with communication needs.

The college, which caters to young people aged 16–25, offers a bespoke curriculum focused on vocational qualifications, independence, and personal development. With a nurturing environment and a holistic communication approach, students are empowered to reach their full potential. The college’s commitment to inclusion and specialist support has earned it accolades from Ofsted, including an 'Outstanding' rating for residential care and high praise for its inclusive curriculum pathways and student wellbeing initiatives.

The new Chair will lead the Board in setting strategic direction, supporting and challenging senior leaders, and overseeing performance, safeguarding, and financial accountability. This voluntary role requires a commitment of approximately 5–8 hours per month and offers a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of learners and their families.

Students and staff at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Tracey Jamison, principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: “We are looking for someone who shares our passion for equity and inclusion and who can bring leadership experience from education, business, health, or the voluntary sector. This is a chance to help shape the future of a college that is deeply committed to empowering young people with SEND.”

Applications are welcomed from individuals of all backgrounds, and training and support will be provided. For more information or to request an application pack, contact Helen Sanaghan at [email protected].

For more information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college