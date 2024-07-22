CloudClevr partners with Outwood Grange Academies Trust for innovative student competition.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CloudClevr, through its NGC Networks business unit, recently worked in partnership withOutwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) to run an innovative competition aimed at Year 6students.

The competition ran at all Outwood primary academies; located in Barnsley, Doncaster, Ripon, Scunthorpe, Wakefield and York.

Integrated into the school’s Design and Technology curriculum, the competition challenged students to conceive the next big thing in wearable technology, including developing a background, design, prototype, and presentation.

The event provided an excellent platform for the students to develop their creative skills and apply them in real-life scenarios.

Each school submitted a finalist entry, and CloudClevr’s team carefully evaluated these submissions to select a winner and runners-up. The students showcased impressive creativity and technical skills to come up with some standout entries.

The winning entry, the Pupheat Guardian submitted by Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, was an innovative smart harness and collar designed to safeguard dogs during hot weather.

The device detects when a dog is too hot and sends alerts through a mobile or watch app, warning owners if their pets are at risk of heatstroke.

The Pupheat Guardian stood out for its originality, and practical application, while also having the potential for being commercially viable.

The competition highlighted the importance of fostering creativity and practical skills in young students, preparing them for future success in the technology and engineering fields.

The winner was celebrated at a surprise assembly, where CloudClevr representatives, including Andrew Linley and Jamie Green, presented a brand-new GT mountain bike to the winner.

Sarah Fozzard, Assistant Principal, Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate commented: “The children absolutely loved taking part in the engineering challenge. It gave them opportunities to put different skills into practice, such as their computing skills to design prototypes and presenting skills whilst delivering their design concept to the class.

“We are proud to say that the winning entry came from our school; especially amongst such high-quality entries from across our family of schools. The ‘Pupheat Guardian’ a collar for dogs to wear that would monitor their temperature and warn owners if their dogs were at risk of overheating is a great original concept, which has real-world application.”

Andrew Linley, Group Head of Commercial at CloudClevr, added: “We are really happy to take part in this challenge and nurture young talents. We hope such initiatives will bring out the creative side in children and motivate them to think outside the box and be future tech innovators.”