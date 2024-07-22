CloudClevr partners with Outwood Grange Academies Trust for innovative student competition
The competition ran at all Outwood primary academies; located in Barnsley, Doncaster, Ripon, Scunthorpe, Wakefield and York.
Integrated into the school’s Design and Technology curriculum, the competition challenged students to conceive the next big thing in wearable technology, including developing a background, design, prototype, and presentation.
The event provided an excellent platform for the students to develop their creative skills and apply them in real-life scenarios.
Each school submitted a finalist entry, and CloudClevr’s team carefully evaluated these submissions to select a winner and runners-up. The students showcased impressive creativity and technical skills to come up with some standout entries.
The winning entry, the Pupheat Guardian submitted by Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, was an innovative smart harness and collar designed to safeguard dogs during hot weather.
The device detects when a dog is too hot and sends alerts through a mobile or watch app, warning owners if their pets are at risk of heatstroke.
The Pupheat Guardian stood out for its originality, and practical application, while also having the potential for being commercially viable.
The competition highlighted the importance of fostering creativity and practical skills in young students, preparing them for future success in the technology and engineering fields.
The winner was celebrated at a surprise assembly, where CloudClevr representatives, including Andrew Linley and Jamie Green, presented a brand-new GT mountain bike to the winner.
