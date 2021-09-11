Children and staff all attended dressed as characters from the circus and got to swap the classroom for the Big Top.

Everyone was entertained and wowed by the performers form Circus Sensible who showed off their circus skills before giving the children the opportunity to practise their circus skills with a range of workshops including juggling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing and Chinese diabolo.

Undefined: readMore

Headteacher Theresa Siverns said: “It was fantastic to see the children's excitement and hear their laughter.

"A brilliant way to start the new school year."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Juggling Big top fun Photo: . Photo Sales

2. Hula hooping Get those hips and waist gyrating Photo: . Photo Sales

3. Big top Picking up circus skills Photo: . Photo Sales

4. Drumming Musical entertainment too Photo: . Photo Sales