The children were enthralled

Circus welcomed children back to Doncaster school

Mallard Primary welcomed in the new school year with a visit from the circus.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 11:05 am

Children and staff all attended dressed as characters from the circus and got to swap the classroom for the Big Top.

Everyone was entertained and wowed by the performers form Circus Sensible who showed off their circus skills before giving the children the opportunity to practise their circus skills with a range of workshops including juggling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing and Chinese diabolo.

Undefined: readMore

Headteacher Theresa Siverns said: “It was fantastic to see the children's excitement and hear their laughter.

"A brilliant way to start the new school year."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Juggling

Big top fun

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Hula hooping

Get those hips and waist gyrating

Photo: .

Photo Sales

3. Big top

Picking up circus skills

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. Drumming

Musical entertainment too

Photo: .

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1