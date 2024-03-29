Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular nursery on Leger Way, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, held the event which saw children search the site for chocolate treats and also get surprised by a special visitor, the Easter Bunny!

Helen Goddard, early years manager at the nursery, said: “We love Easter here at Little Learners so devised a special easter egg hunt for our children to take part in. Everyone really enjoyed getting involved and parents were also able to purchase raffle tickets to win a hamper of goodies. And to see the children with the Easter Bunny was a magical moment!

“We’re a real family here at our nursery so we always like to do as much as possible with our children and staff and get our parents and carers involved, too.”