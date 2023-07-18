The group visited the kitchen at Beefeater Restaurant at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet and got to see the fast-paced environment in action.

Annette Price, employment engagement officer for Communication Specialist College Doncaster – part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Our catering students get lots of hands-on experience at college but there is nothing like experiencing a working kitchen.

“They really enjoyed the visit and were able to ask lots of questions of the team working to deliver meals at the restaurant.

Catering students at the Beefeater restaurant

“A number of our students have been on work placements and or are on the look out for their first job and seeing how things work outside of the college environment is hugely beneficial to them.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the team at the Beefeater Restaurant at Lakeside Village for hosting our industry visit.”