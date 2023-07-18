News you can trust since 1925
Catering students enjoy industry visit in Doncaster

Catering students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster have enjoyed an industry visit to a busy working kitchen in Doncaster as part of their learning experience.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

The group visited the kitchen at Beefeater Restaurant at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet and got to see the fast-paced environment in action.

Annette Price, employment engagement officer for Communication Specialist College Doncaster – part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Our catering students get lots of hands-on experience at college but there is nothing like experiencing a working kitchen.

“They really enjoyed the visit and were able to ask lots of questions of the team working to deliver meals at the restaurant.

Catering students at the Beefeater restaurantCatering students at the Beefeater restaurant
“A number of our students have been on work placements and or are on the look out for their first job and seeing how things work outside of the college environment is hugely beneficial to them.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the team at the Beefeater Restaurant at Lakeside Village for hosting our industry visit.”

The catering students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster get involved in lots of events onsite at the college and cater for different visitors and activities as part of their learning.

