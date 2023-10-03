Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To get involved, simply decorate or carve a pumpkin and take it to the marketing suite at The Meadows on Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe by 5pm on 29th October. Upon delivering your pumpkin, please share your name, contact details and the name of your school.

The competition will run from the 16th October and closes at 5pm on the 29th October. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will the winner receive £500 for their school, but they will also receive a £50 One4all voucher for themselves too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carve a pumpkin and be in with a chance of winning.