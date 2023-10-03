News you can trust since 1925
Carve a pumpkin and win £500 for your school in Doncaster

Housebuilder, Stonebridge Homes, is celebrating Halloween by offering one lucky youngster the chance to win £500 for their school.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
To get involved, simply decorate or carve a pumpkin and take it to the marketing suite at The Meadows on Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe by 5pm on 29th October. Upon delivering your pumpkin, please share your name, contact details and the name of your school.

The competition will run from the 16th October and closes at 5pm on the 29th October. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

Not only will the winner receive £500 for their school, but they will also receive a £50 One4all voucher for themselves too.

Carve a pumpkin and be in with a chance of winning.Carve a pumpkin and be in with a chance of winning.
Chris Kelly at Stonebridge Homes, said: “We think supporting the community is extremely important, so we’re delighted to be able to offer schools across the country the chance to win £500. We’re so excited to see some of the spooky pumpkin creations too, and can’t wait to decorate our marketing suites with them!”

