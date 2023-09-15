Watch more videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board members accepted the officers’ proposal to submit an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub on September 12.

A supporting document states: “South Yorkshire has a rich, diverse and growing music ecosystem built out of; creatives, music industry companies, touring and production skills, leading music education providers across our Music Hubs and a higher education base as well as globally recognised music output.

“This paper is seeking approval to take forward an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub to bring together our existing hubs into a strategic collaborative partnership to enhance music education delivery across the region.”

There are 117 music hubs across the country.

These hubs aim to give high quality music education and support for 5-18 year olds; inspire young people to sing, create and play a musical instrument; develop young musicians’ talent by offering the chance to perform at different levels and promote and develop music and enhance and develop life skills through music.