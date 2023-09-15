News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Board approves application for South Yorkshire Music Hub

The mayoral combined authority has approved a recommendation that may see a new music hub established in South Yorkshire.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board members accepted the officers’ proposal to submit an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub on September 12.

A supporting document states: “South Yorkshire has a rich, diverse and growing music ecosystem built out of; creatives, music industry companies, touring and production skills, leading music education providers across our Music Hubs and a higher education base as well as globally recognised music output.

“This paper is seeking approval to take forward an application to Arts Council England for a South Yorkshire Music Hub to bring together our existing hubs into a strategic collaborative partnership to enhance music education delivery across the region.”

There are 117 music hubs across the country.There are 117 music hubs across the country.
There are 117 music hubs across the country.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music Education Hubs (MEH) were created in 2012 and there are 117 hubs across the country.

These hubs aim to give high quality music education and support for 5-18 year olds; inspire young people to sing, create and play a musical instrument; develop young musicians’ talent by offering the chance to perform at different levels and promote and develop music and enhance and develop life skills through music.

The announcement of the possible funding of the project is expected in April 2024.

Related topics:South YorkshireArts Council England