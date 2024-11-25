Bentley High Street Primary School awarded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Exceed Learning Partnership is delighted to announce that Bentley High Street Primary School has been awarded ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted following its recent inspection.

This remarkable achievement highlights the school’s commitment to providing high-quality education and nurturing the potential of every pupil.

Inspectors commended Bentley High Street Primary School for its inspirational leadership, exemplary teaching standards, and a comprehensive curriculum.

The report emphasised the school's dedication to providing “an extremely strong education” and a “highly ambitious curriculum” where “pupils are supported to achieve well, regardless of any barriers”.

Executive Principal, Rebecca Austwick expressed immense pride in the school community, stating, "This is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team – from our teachers and support staff to our pupils and their families.

"We are committed to continuing our journey and maintaining these high standards, ensuring that every child at Bentley High Street Primary School has access to the best possible standard of education”.

The report praised the exceptional teaching practices that enable pupils to make significant progress, saying that “children in the early years benefit from an extremely strong start to their time at school”. The innovative curriculum that engages pupils and prepares them for future success, describing pupils’ personal development as ‘a high priority’ and their careers curriculum as “high quality and aspirational”. Inspectors also highlighted the strength of the school’s leadership team, noting that “leaders at all levels consistently focus on ensuring that pupils achieve the best education possible”.

CEO, Beryce Nixon OBE said “I am incredibly proud of Bentley High Street Primary School for achieving ‘Outstanding’ in all areas. This is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work, dedication, and passion demonstrated by the entire community.

"The academy’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and nurturing each child’s potential truly shines through in every aspect of its provision”.

Chair of Directors, John Blount added, “This judgement is a testament to the strong relationships that underpin our academy and our shared vision of making Bentley High Street a beacon of outstanding education”.

This "Outstanding" rating in all areas, is a milestone for Bentley High Street Primary School and an affirmation of its ongoing dedication to excellence.

The school looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide outstanding education that inspires, challenges, and empowers every pupil.