The event was presented by Sian Gabbidon who won BBC show ‘The Apprentice’ in 2018 and became the first fashion business partner of Lord Sugar.

The event was one of two held in the run up to National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) across DN Colleges Group (DNCG), which includes North Lindsey College, Doncaster College as well as the University Campus North Lincolnshire (UCNL) and University Campus Doncaster.

DNCG hold these events to highlight the wide range of opportunities available for those looking for an apprenticeship, the Group are the 5th largest provider of apprenticeships in England, working with 1000s employers across most sectors in the local region and further afield.

Group photo of award winners with Sian

The event saw apprentices, their family, friends and employers come together to celebrate the hard work and dedication provided by staff, the apprentices and the organisations supporting them, with judges outlining how impressed they were with the calibre of nominees.

Daniel Wilson (Executive Director of Apprenticeships and Business Development) said, “Our annual apprenticeship awards is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our amazing apprentices and their employers.

"I’m always blown away by the stories behind the nominations and this year was no exception. We have so many examples of apprentices going above and beyond, sometimes facing adversity, and forging themselves a lifelong career.”

Sian spoke about her personal achievements from setting up her clothing business in her bedroom, to recently launching her product internationally in well known retailers such as Asda and ASOS. and how her clothing brand came about being worn by celebrities including Molly-Mae and Kate Ferdinand.

Sian Gabbidon, winner of The Apprentice 2018, speaking at the event

Sian said: “Massive congratulations to all the nominees and the winners. It really is inspiring to be in a room with driven apprentices that are doing great things and also the amazing work the staff do here.”

CMD Developments won the award for Small Employer of the Year. Director Chris Dibdin started at North Lindsey College as an apprentice himself and now employs apprentices who have also won awards at previous events.

He said: “Taking on apprentices is extremely important to me, I run my business in a unique way that that benefits and educates my students in all aspects of construction. My mantra is, the more you learn the more you earn.”