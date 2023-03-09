In World Book Day week which coincided with intensification week Christina delivered sessions across counties, Lancashire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Tyne and Wear.

Christina visited pupils from Shaw wood Primary School holding sessions throughout the day with her stories that have educational elements.

Year 6 had a session with her story No More Knives County Lines and gifted a copy of the comic strip story which forms part of the session.

Author Christina Gabbitas with students from Shaw Wood Academy

Christina said: “All schools that I was visiting for World Book Day requested the No More Knives County Lines sessions and as a special gift to the schools for that week, I gifted

1,600 comics which form part of the delivery of the session. First and foremost, we are educating the children followed by teachers, and furnishing the children with a copy of the

story ensures conversations are opened with parents.

"Unfortunately, some county lines are being run by teenagers who have been groomed and exploited, the teenagers are involving children as young as age 9. I’ve visited schools where Y5 have been part of a county line, it’s heart breaking. Therefore, it is so important that we educate children to recognise the signs of grooming.

Youngsters at Shaw Wood Academy

“The story is about a group of friends who regularly meet in the park, ranging from age 10-16.

“They are groomed by Steve who entices them to try weed, and all agree to deliver cocaine to Leeds and Manchester, (involving them in county lines). One of the characters is freaked by so many visible knives at the flat they deliver to; he steals one on the way out (for protection).

“They meet at Runners Café on County Street where Jamie is stabbed, and they are all arrested.”

The No More Knives County Lines sessions are delivered in a thought-provoking way by Ms Gabbitas accompanied by PCSOs and PCs which delves into situations some young

people might experience at the hands of people trying to groom them.

She utilises her story and animated video to help get her message across. The lessons have also proved useful for teachers as it gives them an insight into what their children might be facing outside the classroom.

Christina said: “It’s been brilliant to work with policing teams who have all been very supportive and especially when we open up conversations. The relationship that the officers

have with children in the schools is fantastic to see.”

Christina has been contacted by the BAWP British Association of Women in Policing to speak at their upcoming conference in June.

Mandy Chapman said: “We at BAWP support the much-needed partnership working that Christina is involved with, it’s critical to engage with children at an early age about exploitation, county lines and carrying knives.”

“Children are being groomed from such a young age and so that’s the time to bring this to their attention,” said Christina. “We need to educate them as much as we possibly can to