Space2Create is a unique yet simple approach to delivering grants within Doncaster that encourages businesses and individuals within the creative industries, as well as property owners, to find alternative uses for town centre units and showcase novel uses of indoor and outdoor spaces - including events, co-working, and to trial innovations.

Right Up Our Street have collaborated with Rob Lee – a Sheffield based multidisciplinary artist specialising in large-scale, geometric mural art.

Rob’s previous work includes the "Now Then, Then Now piece" commissioned by Opus Independents, which you can find on Howard Street in Sheffield, just up the hill from Sheffield Railway Station. And Here https://www.instagram.com/roblee_art/is Rob's Instagram where you can see more of his work.

Artwork and photography by Rob Lee

Rob Lee has designed and painted a wall mural especially for the Central Family Hub in Doncaster.

Rob Lee said: "Having never painted in Doncaster before, I was excited to leave my mark in a new city and help brighten it up a little. There is nowhere near enough public art in the UK. There are far too many boring grey walls out there, so projects like these are significant."

Rob Lee and Right Up Our Street’s Project Manager Hayley Beecher visited Atlas Primary School on the Balby Bridge Estate in the early stages of the paint to share the exciting news about the project. The children were given colouring in sheets to inspire them to visualise what they would like their surroundings to look like on the estate.

Rob said: "The opportunity to give a talk to the neighbouring school was a bonus too, and it was great to see the final design printed out on postcards and given to all the children. It was a really rewarding experience. There’s creativity in everyone, especially children. So, to potentially inspire some of it in them was pretty special.

“In the weeks after the talk, when I was working on the mural, every single time they were out at break they’d all wave and shout up to me, “you’re doing a great job, Rob!”. I’ve never experienced that before. It was amazing!

“I often attempt to communicate positivity through the abstract shapes and colours I depict in my work. This mural was no different. The finished piece takes inspiration from the Family hub logo - the simple smiley, a symbol of happiness. If this work can bring some happiness into the local space, that's my job done!"

