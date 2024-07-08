Armthorpe students walk the three peaks in memory of fellow RAF cadet
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair did this in memory of their friend and fellow air cadet, Harry Peace, who died of cancer in 2022.
The youngsters have raised £515, exceeding their target of £500 for Harry’s 40’s Day, a memorial day which will be held annually to remember their friend and fellow cadet.
The first of the Harry's 40's Day memorial events was held on Saturday 6th July and was a great success and tribute to a life cut short far too young.
They set off at 6.30am one Saturday morning in June and completed the challenge in just 10 hours and 32 minutes, while carrying bags weighing 30kg.
The Three Peaks, called Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, are among the best-known hills in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Every year thousands come to reach the top of at least one or to conquer all three in one go, like Gabriel and Jake.
Gabriel said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has sponsored us, it really does mean a lot.
“Harry was an inspiration to us all and we miss him very much. Every step we took was a step towards celebrating his spirit.”
David Bisley, Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy, said: “We are very proud of Gabriel and Jake and what they have achieved.
“Their dedication in completing this physical challenge is an example to us all and shows what we can all achieve when we put our minds to something.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.