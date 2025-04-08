Apprenticeship programme provides opportunity to launch an incredible career.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An apprenticeship programme which provides the opportunity to launch an incredible career is now open to candidates across the North East, Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

Northern Powergrid is searching for its next cohort of Craftsperson Apprentices to join the team, and kickstart their careers.

Whether you’re a school leaver just starting your career journey, or an experienced candidate considering a change in career, their ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rated programme could be for you.

The region’s largest electricity distribution network operator is looking to the future and embracing new technology and sustainable resources, developing environmental projects and reducing their carbon footprint.

The company are also investing significantly in their network, their customers and their people, as they work to deliver a greener energy system for the regions and communities they serve.

So, if you are looking for a role in an organisation where you can grow, be challenged, and succeed, now is the perfect time to apply.

Northern Powergrid is offering a fully-funded, three-year apprenticeship programme. which will provide a comprehensive training package, along with a recognised Power Network Craftsperson qualification.

Craftsperson roles include:

Overhead Linesperson (who constructs and maintains overhead electricity lines)

Underground Cable Jointer (who repairs, installs and connects underground electricity cables)

Electrical Fitter (who installs and maintains electrical plant and equipment).

Steve McDonald, Interim Director of Field Operations, said “Whether you are an ambitious young adult keen to start a career and learn a trade with Northern Powergrid, or looking to join the programme as an experienced learner following a career change, this opportunity is open to all.”

“During the Craftsperson Apprenticeship programme, you will earn-as-you-learn, whilst also gaining a great mix of valuable practical on-the-job experience and first-class training to prepare you for your future career in the power industry”.

“If you’re highly motivated, love being outdoors and enjoy a challenge, then I’d encourage you to apply to join Northern Powergrid and be at the forefront of delivering the power network for our region now and in the future.”

Northern Powergrid run a comprehensive candidate assessment process which includes attendance at an assessment centre, followed by an in-person interview.

The planned dates are:

Assessment centre dates: Various dates between 3 July – 11 July 2025

Interviews: 21 July – 8 August 2025

Start dates: October and November 2025

The closing date for applications is 27 April 2025.

Visit northernpowergrid.com/careers to find out more about this and other career opportunities.