Another bumper Harvest Festival donation by Ivanhoe Academy

Students and staff from Ivanhoe Academy, Conisbrough proudly display their latest Harvest Festival donation with Sean Gibbons, Meborough, Denaby & Conisbrough Foodbank Manager (centre in hi-vis)placeholder image
What a fantastic photo and an even more fantastic Harvest Festival donation from our long-term friends & supporters at Conisbrough Ivanhoe Junior and Infant School!

A huge thanks you to all of the children, parents and staff for latest support which was collected by our Foodbank Manager, Sean Gibbons earlier last week.

Sean said: “These essential supplies will help us support local people/families less fortunate across Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough during the #CostOfLivingCrisis."

He added: ”Ivanhoe Academy have been supporting us (via our community partners Food Aware CIC) since we established in Nov 2014."

If you are a local church, school or business who are able to support us at #HarvestFestival time, please contact us on 01709 717186 or via email - [email protected]

