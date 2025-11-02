Another bumper Harvest Festival donation by Ivanhoe Academy
A huge thanks you to all of the children, parents and staff for latest support which was collected by our Foodbank Manager, Sean Gibbons earlier last week.
Sean said: “These essential supplies will help us support local people/families less fortunate across Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough during the #CostOfLivingCrisis."
He added: ”Ivanhoe Academy have been supporting us (via our community partners Food Aware CIC) since we established in Nov 2014."
If you are a local church, school or business who are able to support us at #HarvestFestival time, please contact us on 01709 717186 or via email - [email protected]