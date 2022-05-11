Ambulance crews at Doncaster primary school as pupils treated to visit

Healthcare transport provider ERS Medical kicked off its Crews for Schools roadshow at St. Peter’s Catholic Primary School.

The visit involved a talk from crews about what they do and how people can join this line of work followed by a ‘show and tell’ of the ambulance and its equipment.

Andrew Pooley, Chief Executive for ERS said: “We believe inspiration and motivation starts at an early age, which empowers our future generations. These roadshows have been designed with that in mind and it has been an extremely rewarding experience to see the children and teachers benefit from our visit.”

An ambulance crew visited Doncaster's St Peter's Catholic Primary School. (Photo: Dean Atkins).

Headteacher Stella Groarke said: “We thoroughly enjoyed ERS Medical visiting for a fun and educational morning. The children enjoyed talking to crew members, asking lots and lots of questions, and getting a closer look at an ambulance.”