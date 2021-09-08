All the schools in Doncaster with an "Outstanding" OFSTED report
Which schools in Doncaster have received the best grades from OFSTED?
Selecting a school for your child to attend can be a stressful endeavour – you need to make sure you pick the right one.
That’s why OFSTED exist, as they routinely inspect and grade schools based on four criteria. They are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
If a school excels in these categories, they are likely to receive an “outstanding” or “good” grade. If not, they will get a “needs improvement” or “inadequate” report, which is usually followed up by another inspection around 30 months later. Those with an “inadequate” score will also be monitored for a few months afterwards.
"Outstanding” is the best grade a school can get, while “inadequate” is the worst.
Here is the full list of every school in Doncaster that has been given an “outstanding” report by OFSTED. For a full list of every school in Doncaster (within a radius of five miles – you can adjust this if you wish), follow this link to GOV.UK.
XP School
Middle Bank, DN4 5NG
Secondary & 16-18s
Last inspection: July 2017
Kirkby Avenue Primary School
Kirkby Avenue, DN5 9TF
Primary
Last inspection: May 2015
Scawsby Saltersgate Junior School
Barnsley Road, DN5 8NQ
Primary
Last inspection: March 2015
Heatherwood School
Leger Way, DN2 6HQ
All ages
Last inspection: December 2016
Stone Hill
Barnsley Road, DN5 7UB
Primary & Secondary
Last inspection: June 2019
Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School
Field House Road, DN5 7RN
Primary
Last inspection: March 2009
Warmsworth Primary School
Mill Lane, DN4 9RG
Primary
Last inspection: March 2014
Hungerhill School
Hungerhill Lane, DN3 2JY
Secondary
Last inspection: October 2012
Hill Top Academy
Edlington Lane, DN12 1PL
Primary
Last inspection: October 2011
Rowena Academy
Gardens Lane, DN12 3JY
Primary
Last inspection: June 2013
Tickhill Estfeld
Common Lane, DN11 9JA
Primary
Last inspection: July 2007
Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy
Alfred Road, DN6 OPZ
Primary
Last inspection: October 2007
St. Oswald’s Church of England Academy
Silver Birch Grove, DN9 3EQ
Primary
Last inspection: June 2014
Thorne King Edward Primary School
King Edward Road, DN8 4BY
Primary
Last inspection: October 2013