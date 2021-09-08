Selecting a school for your child to attend can be a stressful endeavour – you need to make sure you pick the right one.

That’s why OFSTED exist, as they routinely inspect and grade schools based on four criteria. They are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

If a school excels in these categories, they are likely to receive an “outstanding” or “good” grade. If not, they will get a “needs improvement” or “inadequate” report, which is usually followed up by another inspection around 30 months later. Those with an “inadequate” score will also be monitored for a few months afterwards.

"Outstanding” is the best grade a school can get, while “inadequate” is the worst.

Here is the full list of every school in Doncaster that has been given an “outstanding” report by OFSTED. For a full list of every school in Doncaster (within a radius of five miles – you can adjust this if you wish), follow this link to GOV.UK.

XP School

Middle Bank, DN4 5NG

Secondary & 16-18s

Last inspection: July 2017

Kirkby Avenue Primary School

Kirkby Avenue, DN5 9TF

Primary

Last inspection: May 2015

Scawsby Saltersgate Junior School

Barnsley Road, DN5 8NQ

Primary

Last inspection: March 2015

Heatherwood School

Leger Way, DN2 6HQ

All ages

Last inspection: December 2016

Stone Hill

Barnsley Road, DN5 7UB

Primary & Secondary

Last inspection: June 2019

Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School

Field House Road, DN5 7RN

Primary

Last inspection: March 2009

Warmsworth Primary School

Mill Lane, DN4 9RG

Primary

Last inspection: March 2014

Hungerhill School

Hungerhill Lane, DN3 2JY

Secondary

Last inspection: October 2012

Hill Top Academy

Edlington Lane, DN12 1PL

Primary

Last inspection: October 2011

Rowena Academy

Gardens Lane, DN12 3JY

Primary

Last inspection: June 2013

Tickhill Estfeld

Common Lane, DN11 9JA

Primary

Last inspection: July 2007

Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy

Alfred Road, DN6 OPZ

Primary

Last inspection: October 2007

St. Oswald’s Church of England Academy

Silver Birch Grove, DN9 3EQ

Primary

Last inspection: June 2014

Thorne King Edward Primary School

King Edward Road, DN8 4BY

Primary