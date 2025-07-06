Five Rivers Child Care is delighted to announce that all of its residential children’s homes have been officially rated either ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, the UK’s independent regulator of services for children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone reflects the organisation’s deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to vulnerable children.

With nine homes located across England, Five Rivers provides a safe, nurturing, and therapeutic environment for children who are unable to live with their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent Ofsted inspections praised the homes for their strong leadership, dedicated staff, and the positive outcomes achieved for children in their care.

All Five Rivers Child Care residential homes rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

“This is a proud moment for everyone at Five Rivers”, said Victoria Elworthy, Head of Residential Services. “These ratings are a testament to the passion, professionalism, and tireless efforts of our teams who work around the clock to ensure every child feels safe, supported, and valued”.

The Ofsted reports highlighted the warm and trusting relationships between staff and children, the high standards of safeguarding, and the tailored support that helps young people thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to flourish”, added Victoria, “so, to have that belief recognised by Ofsted across all our homes is incredibly rewarding”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Rivers Child Care, which has a base at Shaw Wood Way in Doncaster, is a social enterprise that reinvests its surplus into improving

services for children. In addition to residential care, the organisation also provides fostering, education, and clinical services, working closely with local authorities and communities to create brighter futures for children.