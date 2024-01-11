News you can trust since 1925
Act now and lock-in up to 75% discount on child’s commute to school, Northern tells region’s parents

Parents across the region have until this Friday to lock-in a discount worth up to 75 per cent off the cost of their child’s commute to school for the spring term.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
The train operator Northern works with over 185 secondary schools and university technical colleges to offer the discount through its Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme.

Tickets bought via the scheme provide unlimited travel for students between any two stations on the Northern network seven days a week – which means they can be used for travel at weekends and during the school holidays too.

The closing date for sales for the spring term is Friday, 12 January. For more information and details of how to apply, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season.

Parents across the region have until this Friday to lock-in a discount worth up to 75 per cent.

Mark Powles from Northern, said: “We’ve a long-running campaign to encourage students to switch their commute from road to rail - and what better incentive than to lock-in a price now worth up to 75% off the cost they would otherwise pay on journeys.”

In 2023, Northern released a heatmap highlighting which counties across the North of England have the most students commuting by rail.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

