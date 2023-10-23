The Department for Education’s confirmation of the 2023 outcomes for secondary schools in England reaffirms South Axholme Academy’s status as one of the highest performing secondary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber region. This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of both the students and the staff, as well as the continuous support from parents and the local community.Principal, Scott Barlow, expressed their delight, stating: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements and the exceptional dedication of our teachers. This accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative effort of our entire school community. We will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience and support for our students, preparing them for future successes.”