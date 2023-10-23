News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Academy secures top place in league tables

South Axholme Academy has announced its performance in the 2023 secondary school league tables released by the Department for Education.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Once again, South Axholme Academy has secured its position at the top of the league tables for North Lincolnshire, showcasing the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

The Department for Education’s confirmation of the 2023 outcomes for secondary schools in England reaffirms South Axholme Academy’s status as one of the highest performing secondary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber region. This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of both the students and the staff, as well as the continuous support from parents and the local community.Principal, Scott Barlow, expressed their delight, stating: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements and the exceptional dedication of our teachers. This accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative effort of our entire school community. We will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience and support for our students, preparing them for future successes.”

The Academy extends its warmest congratulations to the class of 2023 for their remarkable accomplishments. Each student’s effort and determination have contributed significantly to South Axholme Academy’s continued success in the region.

Related topics:North LincolnshireHumberYorkshireEngland