Academy celebrating after being rated good and outstanding following Ofsted inspection

Students, staff and governors at South Axholme Academy (part of Isle Education Trust) are celebrating after Ofsted have once again rated the academy as “Good” in all areas and “Outstanding” for behaviour and attitudes.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read

The glowing report followed a two-day inspection carried out in January noted that the academy “is a warm and welcoming school” and praised leaders’ decision making which “supports pupils to achieve excellence and be ready, respectful and resilient in all that they do.”

Inspectors also highlighted the “high-quality education” delivered by teachers who “are skilled and knowledgeable.” The wider enrichment curriculum was also cited as providing pupils with the “information, knowledge and skills that they need for their next stage of education, employment, training and/or adult life”.

The excellent report follows the academy’s great successes in last year’s GCSE and A level results ranking it once again as one of the highest performing secondary schools in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Students and staff have been celebrating their success
Scott Barlow, Principal of South Axholme Academy said: “It is fantastic that Ofsted have recognized the amazing hard work of all staff and students at the academy, and that despite some very challenging years for education generally, the SAX mindset and commitment of staff have, and continue to provide students with the very best educational experiences.”

Sarah Sprack, CEO of Isle Education Trust, said: “South Axholme Academy and IET are not purely driven by Ofsted, and make decisions based on what is best for students and their education, but it is always gratifying to have officially acknowledged what I see on a daily basis. SAX is an amazing academy, a great place to work and a great place to learn.”

