Exceed Learning Partnership is proud to announce the results of Sheep Dip Lane Academy’s recent Ofsted inspection, in which it was awarded “Good” overall with the rating of ‘Outstanding’ for personal development and behaviour and attitudes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, which joined the Trust in April 2020, was previously graded “Requires Improvement” in May 2018. This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication of the entire academy community to delivering exceptional education and fostering a nurturing, inclusive environment where every child can thrive.

The recent Ofsted inspection report emphasised the academy’s unwavering commitment to creating an ambitious curriculum, offering a range of experiences, supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors commended the academy for having “the highest expectations for what pupils can achieve, how they should behave, and the range of experiences they should benefit from during their time in school”.

A remarkable journey: Sheep Dip Lane Academy earns 'Good' with ‘Outstanding’ praise from Ofsted.

They also said that “pupils benefit from an environment that is an oasis of calm, consistency and kindness” and that they “thrive in this atmosphere of certainty and security”.

Principal Faye Parish expressed her pride in the academy community, stating: "This outcome is a testament to the incredible hard work, passion, and commitment of our staff, pupils, parents, and governors. Together, we have created an academy environment where every child is empowered to succeed.

"We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised our efforts and we remain committed to building on this success in the years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also praised the Academy’s ‘Outstanding’ approach to Personal Development, labelling it “worthy of sharing” as it “sums up their ambition for pupils” who are “supported and encouraged to see their own uniqueness and potential.”

Inspectors also labelled pupils’ behaviour and attitudes as ‘exceptional’ - with “clarity on how pupils should behave and the type of people they can become”. It also highlighted Sheep Dip Lane’s resilience, describing the Academy as “not complacent about the continued work needed to embed a culture of high attendance”.

CEO, Beryce Nixon OBE said “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this incredible journey which is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire academy community. Their commitment to excellence has transformed the learning environment and unlocked the potential within every pupil.

"This achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished through collaboration, high expectations and a relentless focus on providing the best possible education for our young people.”

Chair of Directors, John Blount added: "Sheep Dip Lane Academy is a shining example of what can be achieved when an academy community works together with shared vision and determination. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and excited for the bright future ahead.”