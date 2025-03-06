A hat-trick of Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ for Doncaster Children’s Homes

Doncaster Council’s children’s home are celebrating their third ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted in recent months.

Pinewood Avenue and Cromwell Drive children’s homes have joined Amersall Road in achieving the top rating, with the team at Cromwell demonstrating consistent excellence by retaining the accolade for a third time.

Ofsted praised Cromwell Drive Children’s Home for providing ‘Outstanding’ care for children and young people. Inspectors found that the children are thriving in a safe and protected home environment, nurtured by a highly skilled team.

In their report, Ofsted praised staff for creating: “a positive and happy environment where children are proud to live.”

Cromwell Children's Home team celebrate their third 'Outstanding' in a row.

The four-bed home received outstanding ratings in each of the three areas in which it was judged – the overall experiences and progress of children and young people, how well they helped and protected, and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Creating a supportive and homely environment, the team have been praised for helping children to ‘have a sense of achievement and belonging’.

The team has gone above and beyond to foster meaningful connections for the children, both within the home and in the wider community.

They've facilitated friendships and actively supported the children in strengthening relationships with their parents.

As the report highlights: "Staff work with parents to plan safe trips out."

One child recently enjoyed their first sleepover, exclaiming: "It was the best thing I ever did!". This experience, the child shared, fostered a sense of independence.

“One of the greatest strengths of staff is the way they celebrate each child. Each child has personalised memory boxes to keep. There is a wealth of records celebrating new experiences, holidays, achievements, family time and fun.”

The team at Pinewood Avenue are also celebrating an ‘Outstanding’ rating by Ofsted. The team have been praised for their work for ‘significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for the young people’ living at the home.

In their report, the inspectors praised Pinewood Avenue team for creating a home that “feels like a family home” where children feel safe.

The inspectors added that staff have supported the children to develop “warm and interactive relationships with each other”, and created a place where the children feel they are cared for and belong.

Inspectors remarked on the team’s determination to support the children. One child who previously lived in the home told inspectors, “It was a brilliant place to live, the best. It helped me turn my life around.”

In their report of the Pinewood home, Ofsted states: “Children are listened to, celebrated and have a sense of belonging in the home”. The inspectors went on to add that “children make astounding progress, and are offered exciting experiences to enhance their lives, learning and independence.”

Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Early Help, Young People and Children’s Social Care, Coun Lani-Mae Ball, said: “We are immensely proud of our dedicated children’s home teams for achieving a third ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

"This is a testament to their hard work and commitment to providing exceptional care to some of our most vulnerable young people. They are creating an environment our young people can call home, a place where they can thrive.

"Cromwell’s third consecutive ‘Outstanding’ rating demonstrates their sustained high standards to deliver the best possible care for our young people.”

The reports can be viewed here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50268072

Looking for a new career? The council is currently expanding its residential service. Whether you are experienced or new to residential care, if you have the dedication and compassion to provide exceptional care, they want to hear from you. Learn more about roles in residential children’s homes by visiting www.doncaster.gov.uk/childrenshomejobs