Secondary schools have the unenviable task of preparing pupils for their GCSEs, and making sure they reach their full potential.
National secondary school offers day is almost here, with primary school leavers across England poised to find out which state school can offer them a place on Monday, March 3. But each school has its own strengths and weaknesses, and not all of them will be the right fit for every child or family.
The government’s updated performance figures for state-funded secondary schools are out now, after initially facing delays. Using these, we’ve been able to compare how state secondary schools across the City of Doncaster Council area did in the 2023/24 school year - to create a league table of the district’s top performers.
We’ve primarily based it on their latest Progress 8 scores, a unique figure from GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly a school’s pupils are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.
Any score above 0 is positive, and we’ve made sure to only include positive scores on the list. This includes many of the city and wider area’s most high-achieving schools, some of which also made the overall ranking for South Yorkshire.
We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.
Here are the 9 schools from across Doncaster area that did especially well last year:
