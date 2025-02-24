The 13 top-performing state primary schools in the Doncaster district for 2025 - based on pupils' key skills

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 18:01 BST

Across the wider City of Doncaster council area, these schools stood out 🌟

The wider Doncaster area is home to some of South Yorkshire’s top performing primary schools when it comes to setting their young pupils up for academic success, new data shows.

The Government has now released updated performance figures for state-funded primary schools in the most recently-ended 2023/24 school year. Using these, we’ve been able to compare how state primary schools across the City of Doncaster council area did - to create a league table of the district’s top performers.

The key figure it’s based on is the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. This has given some smaller village schools the chance to shine, as well as larger schools in Mexbrough, Hatfield, and the Doncaster suburbs. Some of the high-achieving schools on the list also made the overall ranking for South Yorkshire.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 13 schools from across the Doncaster area that shone particularly bright in the last school year:

At the top of the list is Crookesbroom, a primary academy in the town of Hatfield - northeast of Doncaster but still within the city council bounds. It has about 227 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 96% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%.

1. Crookesbroom Primary Academy

At the top of the list is Crookesbroom, a primary academy in the town of Hatfield - northeast of Doncaster but still within the city council bounds. It has about 227 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 96% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%. | Google

Photo Sales
St Oswald’s is an Anglican primary academy in the village of Finningley, to the southeast of the city. It has about 229 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 84% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%.

2. St Oswald's CofE Academy

St Oswald’s is an Anglican primary academy in the village of Finningley, to the southeast of the city. It has about 229 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 84% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%. | Google

Photo Sales
This is a smaller, local authority-maintained village primary school in Arksey, just north of the city. It has about 74 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 83% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%.

3. Arksey Primary School

This is a smaller, local authority-maintained village primary school in Arksey, just north of the city. It has about 74 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 83% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%. | Google

Photo Sales
This is a primary academy in Auckley, just east of Doncaster city. It has about 236 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 83% of its pupils also met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%.

4. Auckley School

This is a primary academy in Auckley, just east of Doncaster city. It has about 236 pupils, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 83% of its pupils also met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to a local average of 60% and a national average of 61%. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsDoncasterSouth YorkshireParentsBoost
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice