The wider Doncaster area is home to some of South Yorkshire’s top performing primary schools when it comes to setting their young pupils up for academic success, new data shows.
The Government has now released updated performance figures for state-funded primary schools in the most recently-ended 2023/24 school year. Using these, we’ve been able to compare how state primary schools across the City of Doncaster council area did - to create a league table of the district’s top performers.
The key figure it’s based on is the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. This has given some smaller village schools the chance to shine, as well as larger schools in Mexbrough, Hatfield, and the Doncaster suburbs. Some of the high-achieving schools on the list also made the overall ranking for South Yorkshire.
Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.
Here were the 13 schools from across the Doncaster area that shone particularly bright in the last school year:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.