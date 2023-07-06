News you can trust since 1925
127 children in Doncaster were missing from education at the end of 2022

Doncaster Council’s quarterly performance report has revealed the number of children missing from education at the end of the previous year.
By Shannon Mower
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

By the end of the last quarter of 2022, 127 children were missing from education in Doncaster.

Children missing from education are those who are not enrolled in a school nor being taught at home, or have been absent for a prolonged period of time.

Figures rose from the third quarter of 2022, where 116 children were noted as missing from education.

Figures reveal the number of children missing out on their education
Figures reveal the number of children missing out on their education
The report was presented to councillors during an Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee last week.

Councillors heard how each child missing from education has been assigned an officer to investigate the location of their family.

This will be carried out through benefits checks, local authority checks, and the NHS and police if needed.

Education welfare officers also dedicate one day each week to solely investigate the cases of these children.

