Video gaming heaven as Game On exhibition prepares to kick-off in Doncaster

Video games fans are set to get Game On in Doncaster this January as a spectacular interactive exhibition comes to the city.

Game On will be at The Dome for three months from January 16, giving video games fans from across the region a chance to take a trip down memory lane and enjoy some of their favourite games.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “This is the first major international touring exhibition to explore the history and culture of video games and we hope that lots of people, from school groups to families, get to take part in the event to learn all about gaming’s fascinating past and limitless future.”

Focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, Game On has welcomed over four million visitors from 23 countries and a newly updated version of the show is all set to make its first visit to Yorkshire whilst at the Dome from 16 January to 14 April 2024.

The Game On exhibition will be at The Dome for three months.

Gamers can enjoy everything from the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest industry releases, as the exhibition features more than 150 playable games, including Space Invaders, Sonic the Hedgehog and Rock Band, to virtual reality and Minecraft.

“We are really excited to be the first venue in Yorkshire to host this incredible, interactive event which is set to be a real eye-opener for audiences.

“Game On is a must-see opportunity with a whole host of different areas to explore and lots of chances for young people to learn about gaming history as well as playing the games and getting involved.

“Yorkshire is home to some fantastic companies that play a significant role in the UK gaming industry and we’re very excited to host Game On and inspire the next generation of developers in the region!” added Michael.

The Game On Exhibition curated by the Barbican Centre and organised in collaboration with The Doncaster Dome. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder and principal funder of Barbican Centre

Tickets costing £8.50 - £14.50 (plus booking fee) are on sale now.