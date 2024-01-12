Yellow Weather-Health Alert: Motorists urged to stay safe and be prepared ahead of Arctic snap

With temperatures set to drop below freezing next week, road safety teams are urging drivers to make sure they are prepared for the cold weather.

A yellow Weather-Health Alert for Yorkshire is currently in place until next Thursday (18 January) with sharp frosts expected as well as an increased risk of snow and ice.

Road users are being advised to act now to reduce the impact of adverse weather on travel plans and make themselves as safe as possible in challenging conditions.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) said: “In icy or snowy weather we advise that you do not travel unless your journey is essential.

Motorists urged to stay safe and be prepared ahead of Arctic snap.

“If you do decide to travel, make sure you are prepared, take extra care and allow more time for your journey.

“No-one sets out to breakdown or get stuck in very cold, potentially snowy conditions but please don’t underestimate the severity of the situation and put yourself danger.”

The Partnership is advising drivers to keep an emergency kit within their vehicle which includes a blanket, gloves, warm clothing, waterproof boots, a first aid kit, de-icer, ice scraper and a power bank to keep phones charged.

“It’s also vital that before travelling, you carry out winter checks on your vehicle and continue to do these checks on a regular basis,” added the spokeswoman.

“This includes checking that all your lights are working and that your tyres are in good condition.

“Does the heater work and clear the front screen? It’s important, and a legal requirement, that all your windows are clear of snow, ice and mist.

“If you’ve got air conditioning, does it work? Air con isn’t just for the summer months – it’s designed to help stop condensation build upside the car and it clears the screens quicker.

“All these checks will help to keep you safe on the road in freezing conditions, and we have a full checklist on our website to help to get you ready.”

Tips for winter driving and riding:

 Before setting off, check the news and weather to see if there is anything that

may affect your journey - adverse weather, traffic reports or road closures.

Bear in mind that weather conditions may be different at your destination.

 Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Check that all your lights are working and

that your tyres are in good condition.

 Before you pull away ensure that all your windows are clear of ice and snow.

Make sure that your windows and mirrors are demisted thoroughly. Remove

excess snow and ice from your roof and bonnet which could fall into the path

of other road users.

 If you are riding a motorbike or bicycle, ensure that your lights and brakes are

working correctly and consider wearing something both bright and reflective

so that you can be easily seen by other road users.

 Be extra vigilant in rainy or snowy weather, or if the road is icy. Always drive

at a speed which is appropriate to the road conditions, driving in as high a

gear as possible, accelerating and braking very gently. Stopping distances

can be up to ten times greater in icy conditions.

 Look out for motorcyclists and pedal cyclists who may have to swerve

suddenly to avoid ice patches or other obstructions. Give gritter lorries plenty

of room to operate if they are spreading salt and pass them with care if you

are overtaking them.

 In urban areas take extra care when manoeuvring around parked vehicles

and when approaching pedestrian crossings and junctions. On rural routes

drive with care when approaching bends and for unexpected hazards.