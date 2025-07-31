WhatSpa? launches nationwide cycling challenge to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust

WhatSpa?, the publisher of the UK’s leading hot tub and swim spa consumer magazines, has launched an ambitious nationwide cycling tour to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, the only UK charity dedicated to supporting young people with cancer. The aptly named ‘WhatSpa? Grand Tour 2025’ will see South Yorkshire husband-and-wife duo Nick & Karen Clamp cycle over 2,000 miles across the UK this summer, visiting more than 100 hot tub and swim spa showrooms from the tip of Scotland to the shores of Cornwall.

Their mission? To raise at least £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, with every penny going directly to support the charity’s work in hospitals and communities across the UK. The team has already cycled over 250 miles and raised just shy of £4,000, with support growing rapidly as the campaign gains momentum.

Epic challenge for a vital cause

Nick and Karen, part of the WhatSpa? editorial team, will cover over 2,000 miles on two wheels, documenting their journey along the way through social media, interviews and behind-the-scenes content to raise awareness and inspire donations from across the hot tub industry and beyond.

1st Stop - Artesian Spas, Doncaster

“We’re proud to be supporting such an incredible cause,” said Nick Clamp, Editor-in-Chief of WhatSpa? magazine. “We’re in no doubt that this will be a gruelling challenge, but the specialist care that Teenage Cancer Trust staff provides to young people facing cancer is truly inspiring, so we want to do our bit to make sure that vital work continues.”

Heather Bowen, Senior Relationship Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, added “We’re so grateful to Nick and Karen and their WhatSpa? team for taking on this epic challenge. Every pound raised helps us continue to provide specialist nurses, youth support teams and dedicated hospital units that make a real difference to young people facing their toughest times.”

To support Nick and Karen’s campaign and help the WhatSpa? team reach their goal of £10,000+, visit their official JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/nick-karen-clamp-whatspa-grand-tour