Students and staff join together for a day of reflection and fun

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge, a Doncaster-based skills and employment training hub for young people aged 14-19 with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND), recently held a special event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event brought together students and staff from three schools within Nexus Multi Academy Trust, providing an opportunity for everyone to reflect on the historical significance of VE Day, while also enjoying a day of fun and unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week leading up to VE Day, students explored the history of the day through lessons and activities, creating displays and items that reflected the spirit of the time.

VE Day comes alive at The Bridge

On VE Day itself, The Bridge held a variety of activities inspired by the past, including traditional games such as skipping and hula hooping. The event culminated in a tea party, where students and staff came together to enjoy a meal while celebrating the occasion. Flags, bunting, and red, white and blue decorations added to the festive atmosphere, and everyone was encouraged to dress in the colours of the Union Jack.

Reflecting on the commemorative activities, Samantha Lee, Centre Lead at The Bridge, said:

“It was a pleasure to see everyone come together for such a meaningful occasion. As a school that brings together students from a number of special schools across Doncaster, it’s always special to see our community unite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The VE Day celebrations allowed us to not only reflect on a significant part of history but also have some fun together. It was heartwarming to see our students and staff engaging in the activities, showing a real sense of togetherness. The event reminded us of the importance of both learning about our past and celebrating our community.”