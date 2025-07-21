Two new sign language courses launch in Doncaster

Two new British Sign Language (BSL) courses will start at Doncaster Deaf Trust in September.

The level one course will run weekly during term time, running for two hours a week for 32 weeks and the level three course will run for three hours a week for between 36 – 40 weeks.

Natalie Pollard, BSL Manager at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “Following the success of our initial level one and level two BSL courses we are pleased to be launching two new classes in September for level one and level three.

“It has been great to be able to provide these classes as we were asked by members of the public, for many years, if we could run courses.

Suzanne Rodgers, BSL Tutor at Doncaster Deaf Trust, giving BSL training at a previous event.

“It is fantastic to be able to support people on their journey as they learn to sign and we are looking forward to seeing them develop onto their next stages. We are also looking forward to welcoming new people to the course and hope to be able to share their progress over the coming months.

“BSL is an extremely useful skill to have, and we love to see people learning to sign.”

Those who want to learn to sign but who cannot afford the cost or time commitment of the course can take part via a free online learning platform where people can pick up the skills from the level one course content at their own pace, this is available via www.doncasterdeafsign.org.uk.”

The level one course costs £450 covers the lessons and the three assessments and the level three course costs £900 for the lessons and the three assessments.

For further information or to book a place on the course contact [email protected].