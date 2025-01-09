Two dedicated Doncaster social care workers nominated for prestigious national care awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two inspiring Doncaster social care workers from the national health and social care charity, Making Space, have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the community with nominations at the prestigious national Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Carer Support Worker Rosemary Stephen is nominated for the Compassion Award, celebrating her 30 years of dedication to empowering local residents, particularly from minority communities. Janet Griffiths, leader of Sandalwood social centre, is nominated for the Dementia Care Award, honouring her exceptional leadership in creating a supportive haven for individuals living with dementia and their families.

The Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards, established in 2014, celebrate innovation and excellence in the not-for-profit care sector. These awards honour the dedication and impact of individuals and teams who transform lives, supporting both children and adults with care and compassion.

Working with Making Space, Rosemary has transformed countless lives by creating community integration, breaking down barriers, and creating safe spaces where individuals feel valued and supported. Inspired by her childhood in Pakistan, where her mother actively helped those in need, Rosemary has made it her life’s mission to extend that same unwavering support to others.

Rosemary Stephen and Janet Griffiths

Rosemary has been pivotal in supporting women from Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Sikh, and Hindu communities, using her fluency in Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi to connect with individuals who might otherwise remain isolated. Her compassionate approach goes beyond language, as she tirelessly works to understand and address the unique barriers faced by all individuals. She has an exceptional ability to identify the needs of underserved and hard-to-reach communities, ensuring they can access vital support.

Her innovative initiatives include literacy and language programs, drug and alcohol awareness campaigns, health and wellbeing workshops, and creative arts and performing groups. She has also introduced food and hygiene courses and stress and anxiety awareness programs. These efforts have equipped individuals with practical skills and qualifications while creating confidence, independence, and a sense of belonging.

By building supportive networks and promoting cultural understanding, Rosemary has empowered countless carers and individuals to overcome challenges, integrate into the community, and thrive. Her work exemplifies the transformative power of compassion, making her a cornerstone of support and inspiration in Doncaster and within Making Space’s Rotherham Carer Support.

Talking about her nomination, Rosemary said:

"I am truly honoured to be nominated and recognised for my work. The wellbeing of those I support has always been my top priority, often taking precedence over my personal life. My dedication to community work drives me to go above and beyond, constantly seeking ways to provide support and create an environment that exceeds expectations.

“No matter the time of day, I am always available to help, and seeing the positive impact on the people I support is the greatest reward. The trust I have earned from them is something I deeply value, and I am grateful they know they can rely on me when needed.

“Being nominated for my contribution to building a compassionate and caring community is incredibly motivating. It has given me renewed energy and strength to continue pushing forward, finding new and better ways to support the community. My goal is to ease people’s struggles and create a place where everyone feels supported and valued.

“I believe in the power of a strong, understanding community where we stand by each other in times of need. As John A. Shedd said, 'A ship in harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.' This recognition inspires me to keep working hard and making a difference. Thank you."

Janet, Team Leader at Sandalwood, Making Space’s purpose-built social centre for individuals with long-term health conditions, has been nominated for her exceptional leadership and dedication. Over her 25 years at Sandalwood, Janet has created a welcoming and dementia-friendly environment that enhances quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their families.

Janet’s commitment to personalised care is evident in every detail, from the thoughtfully designed memory room and dementia-friendly garden to tailored meals and meaningful activities. Beyond her work at Sandalwood, Janet is a tireless advocate for dementia care, delivering training to external organisations, collaborating on a new dementia strategy for Doncaster, and continuously seeking new knowledge to share with her team. Her compassionate approach extends to supporting families and carers, ensuring they feel valued, reassured, and empowered.

Talking about her nomination, Janet said:

“I am incredibly honoured to be selected as a finalist as supporting individuals living with dementia and their families has been my life’s work, and I feel privileged to lead a service like Sandalwood.

“This nomination reflects not only my efforts but also the dedication of our entire team, who share my passion for creating a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment. Over the years, I have specialised as a Facilitator for Best Practice in Dementia Care through Stirling University and completed Dementia Mapping training, which has been invaluable in improving the care we provide.

“Knowing that the work we do makes a real difference in people’s lives is incredibly rewarding. This recognition motivates me to continue learning, improving, and advocating for better dementia care in our community. I am devoted to my role as a manager and take pride in giving my best to the people I care for.”

Making Space’s Warrington-based Connect Hub and Café Connect have also been nominated for the Community Engagement Award, recognising their commitment to fostering mental wellbeing, inclusivity, and community support through a welcoming café and comprehensive support hub.

Keri Smith, Director of Development at Making Space, said:

“We are incredibly proud of all three of our nominations, which highlight the dedication and exceptional work of our teams. These achievements demonstrate the transformative impact of their efforts in creating inclusive, supportive environments where individuals and families can thrive.

“Rosemary’s and Janet’s nominations celebrate the vital role Making Space plays in empowering communities and breaking down barriers. Whether it’s Rosemary’s innovative programs supporting minority communities or Janet’s exceptional leadership at Sandalwood, their work showcases our commitment to improving lives through tailored care and compassion.

“It’s an honour to work alongside such inspiring colleagues and community partners to deliver meaningful, life-changing support across Doncaster and the surrounding area.”

Rosemary, Janet and The Connect Hub will find out whether they find out if they have won at a ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham hosted by Sally Lindsay on Friday 14 of March 2025.

These nominations are the latest in a series of successes for Making Space. Their services, colleagues, and initiatives have also been recognised with nominations for the upcoming Great British Care Awards in March and celebrated wins at the recent Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care (WAGS) Awards, where we took home the Third Sector Leader and Inspirational Volunteer awards.

You can find out more about Making Space, Carer Support in Doncaster and Sandalwood at www.makingspace.co.uk