Tuesday 29 October 2024 Doncaster Ramblers Press Release – From Thrybergh Country Park

The lake at Thrybergh was originally built as a reservoir to provide drinking water for a growing Doncaster population in the 1870s.

In 1980 it was taken over by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and turned into a country park and nature reserve. Well used by the local community it boasts good parking ( at a small fee ) , toilets and a cafe. All of which were made good use of by the 20 Ramblers who met for the start of this walk.

We rounded the lake in a clockwise and then went left up the steadily rising Thrybergh Lane in the rough direction of Conisborough . We passed the attractive church of St James on the edge of Ravenfield village on the way.

The church is really all that is left of the original Ravenfield estate. The house was demolished in the 1920s and the lands broken up and sold off at about the same time. Dropping down the hill we detoured around Firsby Reservoirs and Nature reserve before re-joining the main path and taking our coffee break.

Up the slight hill and then across fields and farmland (a bit muddy in places after all the recent rain) and then we followed Park Lane up to the main A630. We had to cross and then re-cross this road to make use of the footpath on the far side before getting back into the countryside on Firsby Lane. This eventually led us to the edge of the woods of Ravenfield Park which we went into after a short al fresco lunch stop. This part of the old estate has been taken over by a private fishing club who have done an excellent job of restoring it.

The climb up through the woods with views back over the fishing lakes below was a delight.

On leaving the woods we repeated some of our earlier steps in reverse and started to head home.

Firstly through the lovely village of Ravenfield which still had some of its wonderful wall and hanging baskets of flowers. Still nice even in late October. And then secondly along the line of the defunct railway that once ran from there to Bawtry.

Fallen trees occasionally made this a bit of an obstacle course . Limbo dancing under or climbing over depending upon the state of your hips. Back at the lake we completed our circumnavigation clockwise. Thanks to all who came on the walk. But especially Steve for the photos and Neil for backmarking . CP

Spoiler alert Final paragraph is X rated

As we emerged from the trees onto the lane to get our coffee we disturbed a courting couple in a clinch in a car. They did not look best pleased to see us as we started to sit down not far away. They did not wave as they drove away either. One walker who shall remain name less did say it was a pity we had not arrived few minutes later when they might have had their clothes off. There were also jokes about possibly saving two marriages and preventing unwanted pregnancies etc. Also a comment from someone about it only being 11.15 in the morning. I had to remind him he'd been young himself once !

