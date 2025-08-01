Three Scout volunteers from Doncaster represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Evie Booth a student from Doncaster, Abi Bullock, a student from Tickhill and Harry Ogley, a student from Doncaster, are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Abi, Evie and Harry are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Evie’s, Abi’s, and Harry’s, groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as theygot ready to leave for the adventure, Evie said, “This is my first trip abroad as a Scout. I am really excited to learn about the other Moot participants and be part of the whole experience and learn lots of new skills.”

Abi Bullock

Abi said, “This is my first international Scout trip, and I can’t wait to get to the site. I want to make loads of new Scour friends from as far away as possible. I’m also going on an adventure expedition; it’s going to be amazing.”

Harry said, “I am really excited to be part of this event and get to see more of Portugal. I can’t wait to learn more about the culture of other Scouts and meet new friends.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Abi, Evie and, Harrywell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Abi, Evie, and Harry and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.