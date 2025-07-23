The Punk Chef inspires at Doncaster Deaf Trust

Doncaster Deaf Trust was thrilled to welcome renowned Deaf chef and motivational speaker Scott Garthwaite, also known as ‘The Punk Chef’, for a special visit that inspired pupils, staff, and the wider community.

Scott, an Ambassador of the Trust, began his visit with session at Doncaster School for the Deaf, where he met with pupils and participated in a smoothie making competition where he tasted pupil made smoothies and selected a winning team: ‘Destroy Smoothie’.

His energy and enthusiasm were met with excitement from the pupils, who were excited to meet a role model who shares their lived experience.

The day continued with a visit to the Aspire to Be team, where Scott toured the training rooms and connected with staff and learners. His insights into resilience, creativity, and the power of communication resonated deeply with the team.

Scott Garthwaite (centre) with the winning team, ‘Destroy Smoothie’

At the recently opened Parker’s Café, Scott saw the new BSL screen initiative and met with the café team.

Scott then joined the school’s annual Prize Day, where he helped celebrate the achievements of pupils across the school. His presence added a special touch to the event, inspiring pupils to pursue their goals with confidence and pride.

Natalie Pollard, BSL Manager, said: “We were honoured to welcome Scott back to Doncaster. It was great to show him the incredible work happening across the Trust. His visit was not only a celebration of Deaf identity but also a powerful reminder of what our pupils, students and those looking for employment can achieve.”

Sarah Barton, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed Scott’s visit. They were very excited to have such a well-known Chef judging their efforts and his presence at Prize Day was something that they won’t forget.”

For further information about the Trust and its services visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk