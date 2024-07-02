SYNETIQ Team Triumphs in Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, Raising over £4,000 for Charity

Colleagues at SYNETIQ, an IAA company and one of the UK’s leading integrated vehicle salvage, dismantling, and recycling companies, have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, raising over £4,000 for their chosen charity, ANDYSMANCLUB.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge involves a 24-mile route and a 5,200-foot ascent along Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough. The achievement not only highlights the team's physical endurance and teamwork but also underscores their commitment to making a positive impact on the community. SYNETIQ's efforts were driven by a shared goal of supporting ANDYSMANCLUB, a suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online. The charity is on a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental health. Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO of SYNETIQ, who participated alongside his colleagues, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment: "We are immensely proud of our colleagues who took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Their determination and collective effort exemplify the spirit of SYNETIQ. It was an honour to share this experience with them." People can still contribute to the cause by donating here: www.justgiving.com/team/synetiq3peaks2024