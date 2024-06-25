Success of Buddy Holly Tribute: A Night with Brogan Collins – Keeping Music Alive!
The historic Empress Ballroom was filled to capacity on Friday, June 21, 2024, as Brogan Collins delivered an unforgettable tribute to the legendary Buddy Holly. Rock 'n' roll enthusiasts and music lovers came together for an evening of nostalgia and timeless classics, celebrating the golden age of music.
Brogan Collins, who discovered his passion for Buddy Holly at just 16, captivated the audience with his remarkable performance. His dedication to perfecting Holly's iconic sound was evident as he performed heartwarming renditions of classics like 'Peggy Sue' and 'Rave On'. The crowd was transported back in time, reliving the magic of Buddy Holly's music.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of Empress Building, commented:
"We were thrilled to host such a phenomenal event. Brogan Collins' tribute to Buddy Holly truly captured the essence of an era that changed music forever. It was a spectacular celebration of timeless classics."
The evening was a resounding success, filled with incredible music, fond memories, and a vibrant atmosphere. The full house was a testament to the enduring legacy of Buddy Holly and the exceptional talent of Brogan Collins.
The show returns to the Empress Building in November; visit the website for more
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.