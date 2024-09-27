Strictly Come Dancing: step up to support local dance groups while you shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This month marked the return of BBC Strictly Come Dancing to our screens, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight some incredible community performing arts groups and schools who are inspiring young people in the hometowns of the show's most famous stars.

From after-school clubs to national competitions, these groups provide our young people with the tools to pursue their passions, either as a hobby or by following in the footsteps of their local dancing heroes.

Like many organisations across the UK, these organisations rely heavily on fundraising to keep their sessions going and continue passing on their valuable skills to the next generation. Leading cashback fundraising platform easyfundraising has helped raise over £800K for dance and performing arts causes so far, which will only continue to surge as the quickstep, rumba and jive hit our screens each Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton Du Beke’s climb from the Garden of England to studio lights

easyfundraising has helped raise over £800K for dance and performing arts causes so far

Beke, a long running staple of the show and firm fan favourite first appeared on our screens in 2004 and has since featured in every single season, either as a judge or a dancer. Spending much of his early years in Kent, Anton began dancing at 14 after attending a local dance school, where he soon discovered his knack for the arts. Now entering his fourth season as a judge, Anton is sure to set his beady eye for talent to use - spotting those fully committed to training their celebrity partners.

Today, Kent boasts a range of dance and performing arts schools, filled with youngsters taking note of the hard work and dedication Anton is known for. The Trinity Youth Theatre for example, runs a range of workshops and shows for all those aged between 5-21. Their mixture of weekly drama lessons, musical theatre sessions and dance choreography has made the group a local favourite.

Their aim to help young people achieve their potential has, in part, been made possible with this new trend of microdonations. As an easyfundraising cause, the group has built a network of supporters, shopping and raising free donations at no extra cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find the good cause you’d like to support (or register yours if not on there yet) and then make a purchase with any retailer from the 8,000 listed on the platform to raise a free cashback donation when you shop – at no extra cost to you.

The inspiration of Kevin from Grimsby

Former Strictly star Kevin Clifton made a splash across his six seasons on the show, reaching five finals and winning the sixteenth series before leaving to focus on other projects. Starting out his journey in his hometown of Grimsby, Clifton chose Latin as his primary dance style where he became Youth World Number 1- and four-time British Latin Champion, winning International Open titles across Europe.

Since his daring rise and local moniker of ‘Kevin from Grimsby’ by the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, Clifton has become somewhat of a hometown hero, inspiring many with his talent and determination.

The Happy Feet Dance School is just one of many dance schools in Grimsby with dance classes open to all ages featuring shows, competitions and exams in the town. Their fundraising efforts with initiatives like easyfundraising ensure they can continue to inspire young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We’re incredibly proud to support over 2,000 dance and performing arts groups across the country, it’s wonderful to see and hear about theimpact they have on their local communities and opportunities they provide for young people to really express themselves and further their talents.”

Caerphilly’s home-grown star

Amy Dowden, one of the most celebrated current Strictly stars, made histoy being the first Welsh professional to join the cast. Born in Caerphilly, Amy began dancing at the age of eight, going on to become a four-time British National Finalist and World Champion semi-finalist - remaining as one of the highest-ranking ballroom professional dancers in the UK.

On our screens week in week out, Amy continues to be a positive role model for young people hoping to follow in her footsteps. Organisations like the Fiesta Formation Team in Amy’s hometown of Caerphilly are raising funds on easyfundraising to pay for their own entry into the British Championships this year!

By raising these free cashback donations, Fiesta can fund travel to competitions, rent studio space, and open their doors to everyone in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James adds: “With the nation’s attention firmly glued to the judges scores over the next couple weeks, and ballroom dancing at the forefront of people’s minds, at easyfundraising we are asking households up and down the country to consider their local charities and good causes, some of who shape the careers of future stars. Collecting cashback microdonations through the easyfundraising platform as you shop means it has never been so easy to get behind them.”