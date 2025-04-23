Step by step: Local business treks for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local business help4homes sent three staff to take on the stunning Atlas Mountains, all in the name of charity! With every step of their trek, they’re raising crucial funds for the charity Cash for Kids to help the children who need it the most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

help4homes is an independent advice center specialising in renewable energy solutions, dedicated to helping homeowners make informed, sustainable choices. This year they’ve decided to partner with Cash for Kids, a charity that supports children in need, they are committed to making a positive impact in the community.

Recently, three help4homes team, including the managing director, embarked on a challenging four-day trek through the stunning Atlas Mountains, raising an impressive £3,899 through generous sponsorships. This adventure pushed the team well beyond their comfort zones, as they are not seasoned trekkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey included a demanding first day of 12 kilometers with a 700-meter incline, followed by two days of 17 kilometers and a 1,000-meter ascent, and finishing with another 12-kilometer trek, ascending 650 meters. Despite the physical challenges, the team remained focused on their mission to support Cash for Kids, reflecting on the obstacles faced by those they aim to help.

Staying in a remote Berber house in the middle of the mountains being fed some local cuisine.

Staying in remote Berber villages, they experienced life with minimal comforts, further motivating them to make a difference. It has been a privilege for help4homes to collaborate with such an impactful charity.

As they look back on this journey, help4homes wants to thank everyone who contributed—whether by sharing the fundraising page, supporting the team, or donating. Your belief in our mission made this possible.

This is just the beginning, and help4homes will continue to champion Cash for Kids, so stay tuned for more fundraising efforts as we strive to create a lasting impact for the children in our community.