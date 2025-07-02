St John Ambulance cycle responders will be undertaking a 248-mile sponsored ride on bicycles this weekend.

Fantastic volunteers from St John Ambulance, Sophie Dey, Oscar Barter, Dario Ferrazzi, Darin Gray, David O'Hara, Matthew Palframan, Nick Pearce, Jo Bell and Andy Cooper, will cycle and support a relay team cycling a loaded St John Ambulance Response Bike from Edinburgh to York, to highlight the role of cycle response and raise funds to help continue to equip and train St John volunteers.

Their route is

Friday 4th July – set off from Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, supported by St John Scotland. Arrive in Berwick upon Tweed in the evening

Saturday 5th July – Cycle from Berwick to Ashington near Newcastle.

Sunday 6th July – Cycle from Ashington to Middlesbrough via the Tyne Tunnel.

Monday 7th – Cycle from Middlesbrough to York (Milner Hotel)

Cycle responders are highly trained, both in first aid and in advanced cycling skills, enabling them to cross crowded spaces or large distances to assist a patient. The bikes used by the charity carry a comprehensive first aid kit including a specially designed defibrillator, oxygen and pain-relieving medication and weigh approximately 45kg. Each fully equipped bike costs in the region of £4,000.

St John Ambulance cycle responders

St John’s Cycle Response Unit is a key part of the charity’s approach to delivering first aid to people wherever and whenever they need it, but they can’t carry out their life saving work without vital funds. If readers would like to help support cycle responders and volunteers with a donation they can do so at JustGiving link here:

https://www.justgiving.com/team/edinburgh2york?utm_medium=team&utm_content=edinburgh2york&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

We are immensely grateful, no matter the size of the donation. For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.