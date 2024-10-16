Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative employability service in Doncaster is asking businesses from across South Yorkshire to attend its first open morning to learn more about its provision.

Aspire to Be, which is managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust, is for adults aged 19-60 from across South Yorkshire who are Deaf/hard of hearing, neuro diverse or those who have any other communication difficulty, helping to make a valuable difference to their lives by developing skills and supporting them into work.

The service works closely with organisations across the region including big names such as Premier Inn, GXO and Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust to offer pre-employment training.

As part of its approach, the service, on Leger Way, boasts ‘simulated work’ areas and has developed unique sector specific training programmes. The areas include a warehouse, retail shop, kitchen/café, hotel suite and now a newly developed healthcare room is open to provide people with first-hand experience of working within these sectors.

: Zak Mcguffie (second from left) who worked with Aspire to Be and has since gone on to get a full-time job with Challenge Supply Co in Doncaster, with (far left) Jonathan Layton from Challenge Supply, (third from left) Neil Keeton from Aspire to Be and (end) Paul Haycock.

The open morning, which is being held on Tuesday 29 October, will allow businesses to tour the facilities, learn more about the service it provides and understand the benefits and how to enhance diversity in the workplace.

Tina Rafferty, programme manager for Aspire to Be, said: “We are really looking forward to our open morning which will allow us to say thank you to those who have supported us with the recent fundraising for our new healthcare room such as Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division and Dixon Timber. As well at the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority who has provided us with substantial funding for Aspire to Be to get us to the point we are now at.

“The event also gives us an opportunity to welcome new businesses that we don't currently have a relationship with who want to know more about the pre-employment training and the benefits of what we provide.

“People with disabilities are an underutilised pool of talent and with our expert support we can really help them reach their potential. Developing relationships with employers makes a real difference because our service users can then get practical experience and at the same time it breaks down any stigma that may exist around employing people who face extra challenges.

“Representatives from businesses can see firsthand what value our service users can bring to any role they have and to the wider company, so it really is a win-win situation for all involved.”

The open morning, which will be held at Doncaster Deaf Trust on Leger Way, is on Tuesday 29 October drop in from anytime between 9am-12 noon. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, please contact Neil Keeton at Aspire to Be: [email protected]