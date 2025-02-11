South Yorkshire community celebrates success of When You Tri Event

Last week saw the local community come together in style for the highly anticipated When You Tri Celebration Party at Loversall Farm Party Barn. The event proved to be an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and philanthropy, cementing its place as a standout moment on Doncaster’s social calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in the picturesque barn venue, beautifully transformed with a Mamma Mia-inspired theme, the evening was packed with highlights. Guests were treated to a sumptuous three-course Mexican feast before settling in to watch the exclusive premiere of Wayne Sables’ latest documentary, When You Tri.

The film follows Lindsy James as she confronts her fear of water while training for and completing the T100 triathlon in Ibiza. But beyond her athletic achievement, the documentary explores broader themes of overcoming boundaries, facing fears, and navigating life’s inevitable highs and lows. The result is a deeply personal and universally inspiring story that captivated the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening also brought good news for those who missed the premiere. The documentary is set to screen at a Doncaster-based venue in the coming months, ensuring the inspiring story is accessible to everyone in the local community.

The picturesque Loversall Farm Party Barn.

Following the screening, a lively Q&A session featured Sables, James, and special guest host Dean Jackson. Together, they shared the challenges, triumphs, and emotions behind the making of the documentary and its message of resilience and determination.

The event drew a diverse crowd, including local MPs, business leaders, members of Doncaster Triathlon, and representatives from other organisations keen to support a local cause. The strong turnout reflected the community’s commitment to making a difference and rallying behind the When You Tri initiative.

Special thanks were reserved for Dean Jackson, who acted as the evening’s host, guiding the audience through the film’s inspiring narrative and providing unique insights into the work behind the project. Jackson’s passion and enthusiasm added a special dimension to the night, helping to engage and energise the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also paid tribute to the Headline Heroes who helped make the night possible, including Unique Occasions, Verdion, Clarks Vehicle Conversions, and DN Colleges Group. Their support, along with the generosity of the attendees, will go a long way in helping the When You Tri initiative continue its work to transform young lives.

The success of the When You Tri Celebration Party is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together for a shared purpose. Every penny raised will help to fund future initiatives and create lasting change.

For those inspired by the evening, the message was clear: this is just the beginning. The When You Tri team is already planning more events and initiatives and welcomes anyone who wants to get involved.

Active Fusion have extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, dressed to impress, and made the night so memorable. Their support is helping to fuel a movement that is changing lives, one step at a time.

To learn more about When You Tri, upcoming screenings, or how you can support the campaign, visit here: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/when-you-tri/