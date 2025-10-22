Six-time champions - Little Learners named favourite Day Nursery in Doncaster, once again

By Charlotte Taylor
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 14:12 BST
Little Learners Day Nursery has proudly retained its title as Favourite Day Nursery in the City (large setting), for the sixth year at the Doncaster Mumbler Awards.

Since the awards launched in 2019, the nursery been awarded this title, with staff, parents, and children now celebrating another well-deserved win.

Located at Doncaster Deaf Trust, Little Learners provides inclusive care and education for both hearing and deaf children.

Helen Goddard, nursery manager said: “We are thrilled to have retained our title as Doncaster’s favourite Day Nursery for a setting with more than 50 children. The fact that this is voted for by parents across the city makes it even more special.

Little Learners Day Nursery celebrating their award win

"This is a great recognition for our team who work so hard to provide the best possible provision for the children and families who use our service.”

The Nursery was founded in 2001 and operates as a private, voluntary and independent day care facility within the grounds of Doncaster Deaf Trust. The Nursery has a large practitioner base, managed by a team of Senior Management Practitioners and overseen by a Chief Executive and Board of Governors and Trustees.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “What a great result. The fantastic quality of service provided by the whole team is unrivalled. This award is very well deserved.

“We know how amazing our nursery is and we are thrilled for the team that parents who use our service care enough to vote for the team each year.”

Louise Vockins, Doncaster Mumbler Manager, said “We were so pleased to bring our awards back to Doncaster. Our online event was very well attended, and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part, particularly our sponsors.

“It was great to see Little Learners Day Nursery once again take the title of Favourite Day Nursery, the support for the nursery from parents is fantastic to see.”

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Deaf Trust
News you can trust since 1925
