Sir Thomas Wharton Academy student to represent England at WKC World Championships

Staff and students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Doncaster, are thrilled to support Darcy Criddle, who been selected to represent her country in Karate and Kickboxing at the forthcoming WKC World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal.

The tournament will take place from October 26 until November 2 with more than 2,000 of the world’s most elite competitors from across the globe.

Matt McDonald, principal at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of Darcy for this remarkable achievement. Representing one's country on such a grand stage is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and talent. She is an inspiration to all of us at the Academy.”

As this is an amateur event, all competitors are self-funded, sponsorship packages can include brand promotion on training gear, social media shout outs, and recognition in all updates.

Darcy Criddle with Andy Crittenden

To support 14/15-year-old Darcy in her journey to the WKC World Championships, she is seeking sponsorship from local businesses and community members.

Sponsorship will assist in covering travel, accommodation, and training expenses, enabling her to focus on her performance.

Darcy has been attending Andy Crittenden's Martial Arts Centre, ACMAC, since she was five years old, and she is now a 2nd Degree Blackbelt in Multi Skilled Martial Arts and is also training towards her Kickboxing Blackbelt.

The teenager is also a member of the Instructor Team at ACMAC and this year she won the Junior Instructor Team Member Award.

She has been competing in local and regional competitions throughout her time at ACMAC in Forms/Katas, Weapons Forms and Sport Karate/Kickboxing and over the last couple of years has had her sights set on competing at the World Championships.

Supporting Darcy is not only a way to encourage a young athlete but also an excellent opportunity for businesses to align with the values of perseverance, excellence, and community spirit.

For further information on sponsorship opportunities and how you can support Darcy, please contact Linda Criddle [email protected]