Sew Mindful Crafts welcomes Local MP

Local MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough the RHon John Healey Secretary for Defense visited Sew Mindful Crafts in Edlington last Friday 25th October.

Mick Perry the Director of sew mindful crafts said, the visit lasted for over an hour with John Healey meeting and talking with the staff and volunteers that gave him a real understanding of what our organisation does and the positive effect that it has on the lives of people in the local and wider communities of the City of Doncaster.

This visit has provided a real boost for sew mindful crafts and the people working within the organisation several of who give their time freely as volunteers.

It is not just about sewing and crafting skills but helping people who experience personal issues that affect their daily lives whether it be, anxiety, depression, self-confidence, or domestic abuse, sew mindful crafts provides a safe, welcoming environment where people can meet and learn new skills and benefit directly from the services provided.

Been recognised by local politicians through such visits helps us to continue with our aims and service provision handing all who are involved a public thank-you that we appreciated