Seven-year-old takes on 25-mile bike challenge for nature

Bob, a determined 7-year-old from Doncaster is set to cycle 25 miles to Clumber Park in a bid to raise money for the National Trust’s vital work in protecting our natural spaces.

Bob’s big challenge—on Saturday April 19 —will see him pedalling through the countryside, hoping to raise funds to support wildlife, preserve landscapes, and care for the beauty of places like Clumber Park.

Despite being just 7 years old, Bob’s already a nature champion, eager to help protect the trees, animals, and wild spaces that make our world so special.

“I love cycling and I love nature, and I want to help save it!” says Bob. “I know it’s a big ride, but I’m excited to do it, and I hope lots of people will donate to help nature.”

Bob in training for the big ride!

Bob is calling on friends, family, and the community to get behind him and support his ride. Donations will go directly to the National Trust’s conservation efforts.

Want to support Bob’s adventure and make a difference for nature?

Donate now via Bob’s JustGiving page:

Let’s help Bob pedal for a greener, wilder world!