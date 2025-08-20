Scooter club to ride from UK to Spain for Doncaster neonatal unit

A West Yorkshire scooter club will ride 1,700 miles over three days to raise funds for the neonatal unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elm Valley Scooter Club, formed in the 1960s, was inspired after member Dean Howarth’s granddaughter, Maia, spent 68 days in the unit.

Born premature on 25 July 2024 at just 1lb 10 ounces, Maia’s weight dropped to 737 grams and she sadly contracted sepsis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maia’s mum, Elisha Walsh, said: “My hand was larger than she was and her skin was almost see-through.

Dean Howarth (left) holds a DBTH Charity t-shirt with fellow rider; (3) Dean Howarth (far left) with daughter Elisha (front centre) and baby Maia

“I watched her stop breathing on six separate occasions.”

After nearly 10 weeks on the unit, Maia was finally given the all-clear at a special ‘graduation ceremony’.

Elisha said: “The staff were great and supported us throughout everything.”

Now a healthy one-year-old, Maia is walking, talking and loves splashing in water. She ‘really is a mini marvel’, added Elisha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One-year-old Maia

The riders will set off from South Elmsall on 7 September, taking a scenic route to the Channel Tunnel and avoiding motorways due to their 50mph average speed.

They will travel through France into northern Spain, cruising down the east coast to Malaga, where members of the Costa del Sol scooter club ‘Los Motos Locos’ will join them for the final leg to Gibraltar.

The trek finishes on 10 September, in time for Gibraltar Armed Forces Day and Gibraltar National Day.

With ex-fire and ex-military members in their ranks, the club will also donate to The Family Burns Club and Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elm Valley Scooter Club in their charity t-shirts

Organiser John Kitchin said: “All scooter clubs do a lot for charity, but we wanted to do something different. The three causes are close to individuals of the club.”

The scooter-enthusiasts have already raised over £5,000, with a goal of £7,500 to share between the charities.

Funds for the neonatal unit will support its ‘Mini Marvels’ appeal, improving the parents’ room, family room and milk kitchens.

Kayleigh Parker, Senior Sister Quality Lead for the Neonatal Unit, said: “We’re incredibly touched by the generosity and determination of the Elm Valley Scooter Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their 1,700-mile journey across Europe is not just a physical challenge but a powerful gesture of support for our babies and families. Their fundraising will help us create a more comforting environment for parents during what can be an overwhelming time.

“On behalf of the entire team, thank you for helping us make a real difference.”

The club would like to thank Maggie’s Chippy, and other businesses in South Elmsall, who have contributed to their incredible fundraising total so far.

To contribute to the Elm Valley Scooter Club fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ride-to-the-rock