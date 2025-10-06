Saturday 4th October 2025 walk report National Stone Centre

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Following the windy riverplaceholder image
Following the windy river
Five ramblers braved the wind and rain of storm Amy for this 10-mile circular walk which started at Cromford Mill near Matlock. The walk began along the canal towpath before walking uphill through woods and reaching open countryside near the top.

Although it was raining the walkers were on the leeward side of the hill which provided shelter from the wind.

Most Popular

On the descent through woodland into Wirksworth one walker was delighted to discover the walking pole that he had lost during a similar walk in August. Lunch was at the hospitable Feather Star pub in the centre of Wirksworth where the landlord allowed the very wet party eat their sandwiches next to fire. This quirky bar is always welcoming and well worth a visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reluctantly the group left the pubs warmth making their way to the National Stone Centre. This is a Site Of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Run by a charity it covers a 40-acre site which celebrates geological wonders including fossils and the history of stone. However, the wet weather and strong winds did not allow people to linger. The walkers continued up the High Peak Trail to Middleton Top before making their way back downhill to Cromford in record time.

Many thanks to George for leading this walk.

AMG

Related topics:Cromford MillMatlock
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice