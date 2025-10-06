Saturday 4th October 2025 walk report National Stone Centre

Following the windy river

Five ramblers braved the wind and rain of storm Amy for this 10-mile circular walk which started at Cromford Mill near Matlock. The walk began along the canal towpath before walking uphill through woods and reaching open countryside near the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it was raining the walkers were on the leeward side of the hill which provided shelter from the wind.

On the descent through woodland into Wirksworth one walker was delighted to discover the walking pole that he had lost during a similar walk in August. Lunch was at the hospitable Feather Star pub in the centre of Wirksworth where the landlord allowed the very wet party eat their sandwiches next to fire. This quirky bar is always welcoming and well worth a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reluctantly the group left the pubs warmth making their way to the National Stone Centre. This is a Site Of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Run by a charity it covers a 40-acre site which celebrates geological wonders including fossils and the history of stone. However, the wet weather and strong winds did not allow people to linger. The walkers continued up the High Peak Trail to Middleton Top before making their way back downhill to Cromford in record time.

Many thanks to George for leading this walk.

AMG