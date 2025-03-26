‘Race into Spring’ at Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is set to host a fun-filled Easter event for families with the launch of the 'Mindful Monsters – Keep It Kind' trail running from Saturday, March 29 to Monday, April 21.

The free Easter activity invites children and families to follow a special monster trail throughout the centre, with the chance to win fantastic prizes including School Shoes for a Year - a super prize of four pairs of school shoes for one lucky winner - from Clarks and a £25 Cadbury chocolate treat.

Visitors can collect a trail sheet from Guest Services, where they'll also find the Mini Monster Park - a dedicated space for little ones to enjoy colouring activities featuring their favourite Mindful Monsters.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're thrilled to be bringing the Mindful Monsters to Lakeside Village this Easter. This engaging trail is a perfect activity for families during the school holidays, encouraging kindness and mindfulness while providing a fun experience for children of all ages."

Abby Chandler in the Mini Monster Park at Lakeside Village

Families are encouraged to look out for Bobbleflop and his friendly monster pals hiding in store windows throughout the centre. Once visitors have completed their trail sheet, they can hand it in at Clarks to receive a Mindful Monsters book, badge, and sweet treat, plus entry into a prize draw with the chance of winning four pairs of Clarks school shoes throughout the year.

The centre is also inviting visitors to snap selfies with the large KIND letters and monster figure displays. By sharing photos using the hashtag #lvmindfulmonsters on social media or via the Lakeside Village website, participants will have the chance to win a £25 Cadbury chocolate treat.

For further information about the Mindful Monsters Easter trail and other events at Lakeside Village, visit lakeside-village.co.uk