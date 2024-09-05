Prepare to be all shook up when Elvis comes to Doncaster

The world’s biggest and most successful Elvis Presley tribute show is sure to have your blue suede shoes dancing when it plays at the Dome next month.

The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour features three Elvis tribute Grand Champions, including Shawn Klush from the USA, who was crowned ‘The World’s Greatest Elvis’ live on BBC One and the original ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’, a title he won in Memphis, Tennessee.

The show on Thursday, October 3 is part of an eight-date UK tour and fans worldwide can’t help falling in love with it.

Joining Shawn are fellow Elvis tribute artists Ben Thompson from the UK, and American sensation Moses Snow.

Ben was the winner of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in 2018 and will perform the 1968 Comeback Special in the show.

Moses, known as the ‘New Prince of Rock’ n ’Roll’, is making his debut in the show.

He became the youngest ever Elvis tribute performer to be crowned Grand Champion in 2022. His youthful on-stage dynamism gives fans a glimpse of what it must have been like seeing Elvis when he first burst onto the scene in the 1950s.

“What a treat this promises to be for Elvis fans!” said Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome.

“We are delighted to welcome the show to the Doncaster Dome, and it will be a fantastic night, featuring all The King’s greatest hits. The show has been hugely successful around the world, and we can’t wait to see Shawn, Ben and Moses on stage.”

Tickets for the show cost from £29.50 – to ensure you don’t miss out, visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/the-elvis-tribute-artist-world-tour/