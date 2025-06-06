Powerlifting for a Purpose: North Wales event set to raise vital funds for cancer support charity

A powerful display of strength and community spirit is set to take place on Saturday, July 12, as powerlifters from across the UK head to North Wales for a charity competition in support of Aurora Wellbeing, a South Yorkshire-based charity that provides free cancer support services and Macmillan Cancer Support, one of Britain's largest charities.

The event, to be held at Fervid Fitness, a gym based in Flintshire, North Wales and promises a day of adrenaline, achievement, and altruism, all in the name of raising funds for the two charities.

Organised by local lifter and daughter of Tracy (pictured) Chelsea Batty, the competition will feature the three classic lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift with all experience levels welcome. Entry fees, donations, and proceeds from raffles and refreshments will go directly to the charities, helping them continue to support those with cancer. Aurora wellbeing offer free services such as counselling, beauty therapies, and wellbeing workshops which has been a lifesaver for Tracy.

“This is more than a powerlifting meet, said Batty. It’s a chance for people to try out powerlifting, come together to give back to charity and also to have fun. There is much more going on during the day, we have a live band, stalls, food, drinks, fun games and a raffle. For my mum in particular, Aurora relies heavily on donations and fundraising to keep the doors open, it is vital we give back."

The July 12th event will be open to the public, with family-friendly activities, local vendors, and a raffle featuring prizes from businesses across North Wales. Spectators are encouraged to attend and support the lifters and the cause.

For those unable to attend, an online fundraising page has been set up where supporters can donate directly to the cause.